Man suspected of robbing banks in Darth Vader, Black Panther masks arrested

A man suspected of committing five bank robberies in one month has been arrested, prosecutors announced Thursday.

The robber was known as the “Comic Con Bandit” because he wore a Darth Vader mask in two robberies and a Black Panther mask in another.

The same man was suspected in robberies in Louisville, Littleton, and Westminster that occurred between Dec. 9 and Jan. 6.

Gary Crider, 49, was arrested Jan. 6 at the Spring Hill Suites in Westminster, after investigators received an anonymous tip.

Inside the hotel room, officers said they found shoes that matched footprints found in the snow outside one of the banks that had been robbed, along with a can of pepper spray that matched the description provided by a teller at one of the banks.

According to the arrest affidavit, Crider admitted robbing the following banks:

Bank of the West branch at 865 S. Boulder Road in Louisville on Dec. 9 and Jan. 6

UMB Bank branch at 8046 W. Bowles Ave. in Littleton on Dec. 12

Bank of the West branch at 6775 West Ken Caryl Ave. in Littleton on Dec. 23

US Bank branch at 801 West 120th St. in Adams County on Dec. 29

Crider also admitted driving a white Saturn Vue to each of the robberies. The car had been spotted in surveillance video outside several of the banks. The Saturn belonged to his father, who had reported it stolen in December.

Crider stole more than $26,000 in the robberies, according to the affidavit.

At the time of the robberies, Crider was on federal probation for bank robbery and state parole for attempted murder, the affidavit states.

Crider was supposed to be staying at a halfway house in Denver but had absconded.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI Safe Street’s Task Force, the Louisville Police Department, the Westminster Police Department and SWAT team, and the Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit worked together to identify, locate and arrest Crider, according to Pam Russell with the First Judicial District Attorney’s office.