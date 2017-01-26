Local MMA fighter gets inspiration from grandfather, a former Bronco

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mixed martial arts is one of the world's fastest growing sports, which makes it one of the most competitive.

That's just fine with Gerald Scott, a local rising star.

Scott is a relentless worker and is currently being trained by his grandfather, Laurie Greene.

Greene understands what it takes to be a top athlete -- he played with the Denver Broncos in 1966.

Scott is expecting to fight once every two or three months.

His next bout is expected in April.

Scott is supported by trainer Art Petruson and Cody Donovan of High Altitude Martial Arts in Aurora.