Heinz gives employees Monday after the Super Bowl off, calls for America to do the same

PITTSBURGH — The day after the Super Bowl is hard for many people who stay up late watching the game with friends and family.

Getting back to work on Feb. 6 won’t be so hard for Kraft Heinz employees because they get the day off, the company announced.

Heinz broke the good news to their employees in their “Smunday” campaign video. The video asks Americans to get behind the idea to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a holiday.

Heinz has created a petition online to make “Smunday” a national holiday.

In its YouTube announcement, the brand said the country loses on average $1 billion as productivity declines the Monday after the Super Bowl.

The company also says if it gets 100,000 signatures on its petition, it will send it to Congress.