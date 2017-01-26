Everyday Fit- CycleBar

The days of getting on a spin bike during a group class at the gym are gone. Now, it's all about the bells and whistles! That's what CycleBar in Lone Tree is doing with their new type of spin class with LED lights and a DJ. Our fitness guru Joana Canals checked it out for us in today's Everyday Fit.

https://cyclebar.com/