Denver Public Schools, education groups oppose Trump’s executive orders on immigration

DENVER — Denver Public Schools, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association, Padres & Jovenes Unidos and the Colorado Education Association issued a statement Thursday, saying they oppose President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

“We stand together — as a school district, educators, students and families — to oppose the actions President Trump has taken through his executive orders today,” according to the statement. “Immigrant and refugee students, families, educators, and staff are precious members of our Denver school communities and we greatly value them for the contributions they make to our schools and communities. “We will do everything in our individual and collective power to protect them from deportation, criminalization, intimidation and harassment.”

The statement was signed by superintendent Tom Boasberg, along with the presidents and directors of the other groups.

Trump issued executive orders on Wednesday to tighten the reins on illegal immigration.

The orders include the construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, boosting border patrol forces and increasing the number of immigration enforcement officers who carry out deportations.

Another portion of his new immigration plan is to punish cities that “harbor” undocumented immigrants. The move will cut off funding for so-called sanctuary cities.

While there is no legal definition, a sanctuary city is generally accepted as a municipality where police will not hold a person in custody based on their immigration status.

Denver, Aurora and Boulder seem to be sanctuary cities based on that definition.