Colorado lawmakers to debate keeping bars open past 2 a.m.

DENVER -- Should bars be open past 2 a.m. in Colorado?

Lawmakers will debate that question after HB 17-1123 was introduced at the State Capitol this week.

The bill makes it possible for local governments to pass ordinances to allow bars in their jurisdiction to stay open later.

"The best decisions are made locally," Representative Steve Lebsock, a Democrat and primary sponsor of the bill said.

"I just believe that local governments, working with local enforcement and businesses, should be determining when a bar or restaurant closes not the state government," Lebsock added.

Public safety groups are expected to form in opposition citing concerns but the measure does have Republican support.

"Sure there'll be some opposition to it but that's the way the process works," Representative Dave Thurlow, a Republican sponsor of the bill said.

Across the country 2 a.m. is the standard "last call" for bars but some states have different rules including Nevada where there is never a "last call."

Lebsock says so far no cities have indicated they would pass an ordinance to extend hours, but it is early in the process.

The measure is an interesting topic at local bars as the above video suggests.