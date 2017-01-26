Closing schools an option to help raise money for salaries in Jefferson County district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- The Jefferson County School District is exploring the option of closing five schools and eliminating 150 positions in order to raise $20-$25 million to increase staff pay.

The school district presented the option along with other options to the school board at a meeting on Thursday night. The board listened to the ideas but does not plan to make a decision until a later date.

Superintendent Dan McMinimee said Jefferson County must increase staff pay in order to recruit and retain quality educators.

Right now, McMinimee said nearly every district in the Denver metro area pays more than Jefferson County. On average, teachers in Jefferson County schools make $10,000-$15,000 less than teachers in other districts.

McMinimee said it's challenging to remain competitive with other districts because teachers are lured away by the promise of better pay and better benefits packages.

McMinimee said it's a tough decision, but it's the best option for students and teachers.

"Yes, families lives will be disrupted. We totally recognize that but what we hope happens, and the goal for this evening, is to keep our eye on the prize," said McMinimee.

"The prize is making sure we have highly qualified and exceptional educators in every one of our classrooms and have highly qualified and trained staff that are serving within our district and the only way to accomplish that is making sure you are compensating those people on a level that's competitive with the other metro areas."

Still, at the meeting on Thursday, parents worried about the fate of their children's schools. McMinimee said the district will not say which schools will be impacted until the school board makes a decision on which route it will take to raise $25 million.

McMinimee said certain areas of the district are growing, while other areas of the district are shrinking. Therefore, he said it doesn't make sense to continue operating schools that aren't at capacity, especially while resources are already strained.

"In Jefferson County, we have some buildings that aren't even close to capacity. We have been spending dollars, putting it into those facilities, putting it into utilities, putting it into upkeep of those buildings. When we don't have any revenue source coming in, we have to make some very difficult decisions," said McMinimee.

In November, voters failed to pass bond and mill levy measures on the ballot that would have raised more than $500 million for the district. McMinimee said the school district would be in a better position if those had passed, but these questions about resources would still be discussed.

"We would always be in the mode of, 'Hey, are we using our facilities as efficiently as possible?'" said McMinimee.

Jefferson County School district closed two schools in 2012.

The public will have a chance to weigh-in on the options before the school board makes a decision. There will be a chance for public input at a meeting on February 9.