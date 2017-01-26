CDOT seeks public input on expanding I-25 between Castle Rock and Monument

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to improve the stretch of Interstate 25 from Lone Tree to Monument.

The agency is focusing on a 17-mile segment between Castle Rock and Monument called "The Gap," where the interstate narrows from three lanes to two in each direction.

It's known as a dangerous section of I-25 and CDOT wants to expand the segment to three lanes in both directions.

Two Colorado State Patrol troopers have been killed in the line of duty on the stretch the past 14 months. About 100,000 vehicles drive it every day.

CDOT said with population growth, traffic is only going to get worse.

"Our economic development of these two great cities depends on the free flow of traffic between the two cities," Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said. "We know it's dangerous and we know it's not enough capacity."

"I know there's a lot of frustration. Why do we have such traffic problems? And part of the problem is because a lot of these interstates are still in their original configuration," CDOT executive director Shailen Bhatt said.

CDOT wants to start the project in 2019. It will take about five years to complete. It still needs to come up with the approximate $400 million it will cost to expand the interstate.

Some funding options include asking voters to approve a new tax for CDOT.

An open house about the expansion will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock.