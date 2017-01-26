× Body found in car in canal near Hudson identified as man missing from Fort Lupton

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — The body of a man found in a car in a canal near Hudson has been identified as Brian Erives from Fort Lupton.

Erives, 23, disappeared around 4 a.m. on Christmas, after leaving a party at a friend’s house. Erives was driving his green Volkswagen Jetta.

A bicyclist riding along Highway 52 called dispatch on Wednesday to report a car overturned down an embankment between Weld County Roads 41 and 43, investigators said.

Troopers found a green Jetta upside down underwater, with a man’s body inside, the Colorado State Patrol said.

An autopsy was performed Thursday morning and the Weld County Coroner positively identified the body as Erives.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Erives family,” said Fort Lupton Police Chief Ken Poncelow. “It’s a tragic end for a young man who was a member of our close-knit community.”

“We appreciate all of the assistance the public provided in the effort to locate Brian,” Poncelow said. “Our officers have been collecting and following up on leads for weeks as well as working with the family to locate him. It was truly a community effort.”

Because the car was found along a state highway, the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the accident.