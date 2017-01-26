× ‘Automated dermatologist’ detects skin cancer nearly as well as doctors

STANFORD, Cali. — If that rash, bump or spot on your skin is causing you to fret, you may soon be able to gauge the seriousness of the abnormality without stepping foot in a doctor’s office.

Considering the fact that 5.4 million new cases of skin cancer are diagnosed annually in the United States, early detection of the disease is key to boosting survival rate and even gut feelings should be a good reason to get yourself checked.

Hate going to the doctor? Enter the Artificial Intelligence Algorithm which can identify skin cancer nearly as well as a professional doctor. Image recognition technology was used in the study and created by researchers at Stanford University.

The technology involved in the study analyzed 130,000 pictures of moles, rashes and lesions to come up with conclusions regarding the abnormality based solely on the images.

The “diagnosis” created by the algorithm was compared with the opinion of 21 human dermatologists.

According to the study, creators claim the technology performed with astounding accuracy, “at least” 91 percent as well.

When determining the seriousness of a skin abnormality, dermatologists first typically rely on a visual examination.

An existing “deep learning” algorithm built by Google for image classification was used as the base for the project.

Creators then added the thousands of pictures and names of both cancerous and benign bumps, lesions and rashes to be examined.

In the future, researchers suggest the algorithm could be used to create a mobile app for spotting skin cancer at home.