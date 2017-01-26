25 coal cars involved in Weld County train derailment

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A train derailment caused about 25 coal cars to overturn late Wednesday night, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Union Pacific Railroad train derailed about 11 p.m. at Highways 85 and 392 in Lucerne, about five miles north of Greeley. Some cargo spilled from the coal cars, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was injured, but one structure was damaged. The sheriff’s office did not say what kind of building was involved or the extent of the damage.

The cause of the derailment is not known. Union Pacific Railroad crews from Denver and Utah will lead the investigation.

Highway 392 was closed in both directions after the derailment but has since reopened.

The sheriff’s office said cleanup is expected to last most of the day.