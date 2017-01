× 2 school buses involved in crash in Parker; no students hurt

PARKER, Colo. — Two school buses were involved in a crash in Parker, police said Thursday afternoon.

It happened near Lincoln Avenue and Keystone Boulevard, the Parker Police Department said in a tweet.

There were students on board at least one of the buses at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.

We are working to confirm more information. Refresh this page for updates.