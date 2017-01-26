2 gunshot homicide victims in southwest Denver identified

DENVER — Two men who were killed this week in separate shootings in southwest Denver were identified Thursday by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Charles Osborn, 70, was taken by ambulance from the 3000 block of West Colorado Avenue to Denver Health Medical Center on Monday night where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death was from a gunshot wound and the coroner’s officer determined the manner of death as homicide.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. Monday and the Denver Police Department said one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not identified the suspect or said what led to the shooting.

The coroner’s office also identified a man who was shot early Wednesday morning.

Benjamin Lorenzo, 22, was taken from the 3900 block of Morrison Road to Denver Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office said Lorenzo suffered a gunshot wound and the manner of death is homicide.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects, saying no arrests have been made. Police have not said what led to the shooting.