Victims, survivors in fatal rollover crash attended Bennett High School

BENNETT, Colo. — The teenagers involved in a rollover crash that killed two and seriously injured three others were students at Bennett High School, the Bennett School District said Wednesday.

The names of the two students have not been released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Injured in the crash on East 38th Avenue near Penrith Road were 16-year-old sophomore James Dickerson, 15-year-old freshman Ciara Bingham and 18-year-old senior Clifford Malachi, the school district said.

The Colorado State Patrol said the two who died were boys.

Victims’ advocates, mental health counselors from East Central Behavioral Health and school counselors were on campus to talk with students.

The crash of the Chevrolet Trailblazer happened at East 38th Avenue and Penrith Road just before 4 p.m.

One of the injured was flown to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora and the other two were taken to the same hospital by ambulance. The other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Colorado State Patrol said drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, but the SUV was speeding and lost control on the dirt road, flipping several times.

Clifford’s mother, Amanda Williams, posted on Facebook that her son was in critical condition and had been in surgery for several hours.