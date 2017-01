Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A vehicle became fully engulfed in flames after a collision in Adams County on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. at West 64th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

First responders were on the scene, but it's not known if anyone was injured.

Firefighters from the Adams County Fire Department got the fire under control about 6:50 a.m.

The cause of the crash and fire are under investigation.