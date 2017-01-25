Unofficial national parks Twitter account trolls Trump

WASHINGTON — Known more for tweeting lovely pictures of Yosemite, Yellowstone and other national parks, the U.S. National Park Service’s social media presence has taken a turn for the subversive in the age of Donald Trump.

A Twitter account that claims to be run by park service employees on their own time published a tweet going after newly inaugurated President Donald Trump.

“Can’t wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS,” tweeted @AltUSNatParkSer on Tuesday. “You can take our official twitter, but you’ll never take our free time.”

Can't wait for President Trump to call us FAKE NEWS. You can take our official twitter, but you'll never take our free time! — AltUSNatParkService (@AltNatParkSer) January 25, 2017

The account has 480,000 followers as of Wednesday afternoon, and it’s rising.

While it could not be confirmed who created and operates the account, people tweeting from it claim they’re the park service’s “Unofficial ‘Resistance’ team,” and that they’re based at Mount Rainier National Park in Washington — although they spelled the name of the park incorrectly in their tweet.

The park service, which declined to comment on the account, is better known for tweeting out pictures of stunning vistas, wild animals and warnings about road closings in winter than getting involved in presidential politics.

The latest Twitter spat started when the park service retweeted messages that negatively compared the crowd sizes at Trump’s inauguration on Friday to those at Barack Obama’s in 2009.

Representatives from the new administration asked the digital team at the Interior Department, which oversees the park service, to temporarily stop using Twitter. The agency claims the decision was out of a concern that the account was hacked.

That was followed by tweets on Tuesday about climate change from Badlands National Park, which is located in South Dakota and had only 7,000 Twitter followers on Monday. The park now has 182,000 followers since publication, a number that continues to rise.

The climate change tweets have been deleted, but a Tuesday tweet of a goat and kid pictured overlooking a cliff remains, with the words “CAPTION THIS!”

The account had been overtaken by a former employee who still had the Twitter password, the park said.

Another unofficial Badlands account was created this month, still trolling Trump.

“Fun Fact: Badlands NP today is home to 39 mammal species! (As part of budget restructuring, that number will be reduced by half by 2019.),” the account tweeted out Wednesday.

While some posts from the unofficial @AltUSNatParkSer Twitter handle, which was first created in May 2015, are jokes and retweets of fans’ pretty park pictures, some are not.

“This is the National Park Service’s Cultural Resources Climate Change Strategy. Pls download before it is removed,” the account tweeted on Tuesday. A link to the report is included in the tweet.

If the Twitter users are government employees, they could be found in violation of their department’s social media policy, says social media strategist Peg Fitzpatrick. The Interior Department social media policy bans the sharing of non-public information or sharing it only through third-party sites.

“Idon’t know how they could monitor all the government employees,” Fitzpatrick said.