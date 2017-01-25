The Cooking Cardiologist shows us some Vegetarian meat alternatives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There is a new science out there known as Culinology, the blending of culinary arts and the science of food. I belong to the Research Chefs Association of America and they have registered this term. These chefs work with tastes, food technologies and ingredients to make food safer, tastier and nutritious. There are a number of new meat alternatives that are so close to the real thing that some vegetarians refuse to eat these products. Scientists and chefs have been working with flavors and new plant proteins besides soy and tofu. These new products and recipes will surprise you.

BBQ “Pork” Sandwich

Jackfruit BBQ

It has the texture of pork

Jackfruit is common to Southern Asia. It grows quickly and the fruit size is enormous. It is sweet and fibrous which makes it ideal for changing the texture in most vegetarian ingredients. After all, we all love to chew.

Already prepared BBQ jackfruit is available in the refrigerated section at Whole Foods or Sprouts: Uptown Naturals BAR-B-QUE Jackfruit or the JACKFRUIT company. However, below is a recipe to make your own.

There are a few techniques to maintain the texture and reduce the sweet taste... unless a desert is in the planning. The jackfruit, like any plant ingredient, will pick up the flavor of the dish. Two important techniques are essential. Two sources of jackfruit are available, fresh or canned. If canned, drain and rinse the syrup. Layout the jackfruit (fresh or canned) onto a cookie sheet with segments fully flattened. Roast for 10-15 minutes without oil until browning just starts to happen. This will firm up the fruit and reduce sweetness. The second technique is to add dry mustard to the fruit to create a savory flavor and reduce sweetness.

Ingredients:

1 20-ounce can of jackfruit rinsed and drained…available at Whole foods and in Denver at the Pacific Ocean Market. Fresh is available also at Pacific Ocean, but be sure to call ahead

1 medium shallot finely chopped

2T Coconut Aminos or Soy Sauce

½ t dry mustard

½ jar (18-ounces) of your favorite BBQ sauce, fat free. My best is Stubbs original without fat

2 hamburger buns

In a 4000 F oven, roast the rinsed jackfruit as noted above for 10-15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool. Coarse chop and shread. In a medium sauté pan, add the Coconut Aminos or soy sauce and shallots. Sauté for 1 minute. Add the jackfruit and dry mustard. Stir to coat. Sauté for 2 minutes. Add the BBQ sauce. Simmer for 10 minutes.

Serves 2.

Not Your Mother’s “Meatloaf”

There are only two important meatloaf recipes in the world. Your mom’s and mine. The Internet lists more than 1 million sites with meatloaf recipes! If you had meatloaf three times a day, every day of your life, you would never return to the same published recipe again!

Almost every recipe for meatloaf has three important compositions…the meat, the binder and the filler. The meat is usually beef with sometimes pork or veal with a binder of eggs and a filler of breadcrumbs, rice or oatmeal to maintain the moisture. The rest of the ingredients are up to your imagination.

This vegetarian meat loaf is easy to make and without the risks of raw meat.

One 12-ounce package of Lightlife Smart Ground meatless original crumbles

One 14-ounce package of Lightlife Gimme Lean Veggie Sausage

½ cup oatmeal, old fashioned

¼ cup egg substitute

1 T canola oil plus oil spray

¼ cup chopped yellow onion

¼ cup celery, chopped

½ cup BBQ sauce plus ¼ cup for topping

Pre-set oven to 3500F. In a medium bowl, combine the Lightlife meatless crumbles and Gimme Lean Veggie sausage, oatmeal and egg substitute. In a medium sauté pan, add the oil, onions, and celery. Sauté to soften the onions. Combine with the Gimme Lean mixture. Add ½ cup BBQ sauce and mix well. It is OK to use your hands. Now there are two options: Option #1: In a sheet pan, form a meat loaf and coat with ¼ cup of the BBQ sauce. Place in the oven and bake for 30-40 minutes. Option #2: Use a meat loaf pan. Place ingredients into a sprayed oiled meat loaf pan. Cover with ¼ cup of BBQ sauce. Bake until a crisp crust forms on the top or over the free-formed loaf. Serve with mashed potatoes and fat-free gravy.

Serves 8. Serving size: approximately 1” thick meatloaf slice. (Does not include potatoes or gravy).

A Delicious Veggie Burger

So Close to the real thing, I would call it almost a Hamburger!

There are a number of veggie burgers out there and numerous recipes. Most of them lack texture and a “meat taste”. This plant based burger patty is very close to the real McCoy. The Beyond BURGER from Beyond Meat. There is no soy or gluten and it is GMO free. It has 20 g of plant protein per serving. However, be careful of a wolf in sheep’s clothing. It has 22 g of fat, 5 g saturated (more than a lean burger) and

450 mg of sodium. These patties can be grilled or pan cooked. Each patty should come to a temperature of 1650F. The interior of the product may still look pink, which is OK as long as the suggested temperature is reached.

Veggicken Pot Pie

This Pot Pie tastes like the real thing, just don’t tell anyone. The protein alternative is Quorn. It is a mycoprotein and has the same texture as chicken. You will find it in the frozen section, meatless options. It is vegan and gluten free. No need to worry about working with raw chicken meat.

Ingredients:

1T olive oil

4 medium carrots, peeled and sliced

1 onion chopped

8 ounces mushrooms

2T flour plus more for dusting the pastry

3 cups veggie broth

1T Dijon styled mustard

1 bunch of fresh poultry seasonings…thyme, rosemary, sage & parsley, chopped

1/2t black pepper

1 package Quorn naked Chik’n Cutlets, thawed, shredded and chopped

1 cup frozen peas

1 package Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry, 1 sheet thawed

4 3-inch ramekins

Preheat oven to 4000 F. In a medium sauté pan, add the oil, carrots, onions and mushrooms. Sauté for 5-10 minutes until carrots are tender. Add the flour and stir to coat. Add the veggie broth plus the fresh herbs. Bring to a boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the Quorn and frozen peas. Simmer for another 2-3 minutes. Spoon the stock into the ramekins.

On a floured surface, roll the puff pastry to a 1/8 thickness. Cut four 4-inch squares. Place over the ramekins securing the sides. Fork the surface of the pastry to allow steam to escape. Place the 4 ramekins on a cookie sheet pan. Bake for 20-30 minutes until the pastry is browned.

Serves 4. Serving size: 1filled ramekin with puff pastry.

Spaghetti and Veatballs

Growing up, my favorite food was spaghetti and meatballs. My parents would take me to a restaurant and I would always order the spaghetti and meatballs. They could almost order for me as I never varied. These “meatballs” are very close to the real thing. My favorite is made by Gardein, Classic meatless meatballs.

The recipe is simple. No need to thaw the meatballs. In a medium sauté pan, add 2T olive oil. Brown the meatballs on all sides. Turn down the heat. Add your favorite pasta sauce. I like to use extra fresh chopped basil. Simmer for 20 minutes. In the meantime, prepare the pasta in the usual manner. When al dente, drain and add to the sauce. Bring back to a simmer and serve with a dusting of fresh Parmesan cheese. Bon appetite!