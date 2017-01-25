Tempers flare during CU Boulder protest over Milo Yiannopoulos 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. -- A strong police presence stood guard on the University of Colorado campus in Boulder Wednesday during a heated protest over controversial far-right Breitbart editor and public speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

At least two people were arrested during the protest that included hundreds of students. Crowds gathered outside CU's mathematics building early Wednesday evening prior to Yiannopoulos' speech.

The British-born writer is known for saying racist and sexist things during his speeches. He has previously been in trouble for inciting violence -- something police in Boulder were trying to avoid.

"I'm going to use and exercise my freedom of speech," said one protester.

The activists were loud in their anger over the "Alt-right," which is described as a white nationalist movement. The demonstrators were also upset over extreme conservatism and President Trump. But the crowd's main target was Yiannopoulos, a man known for speaking out against gays, ethnic minorities, Muslims, Jews and women.

"I'm pretty disgusted by that," an anti-Alt-right protester said.

The frustration boiled over into pushing and shoving as the event started.

Republican students on campus invited Yiannopoulos to speak at CU against strong resistance.

The university supported the First Amendment rights on both sides and did not endorse Yiannopoulos' message.

Many who were anxious to attend the sold-out event were curious to hear what the controversial speaker had to say and they wanted the protesters to give them that chance.

"I think it's a little hypocritical because they're kind of out here giving free speech, and they're trying to stop a speech," said a Yiannopoulos fan.

Those with tickets told FOX31 Yiannopoulos' email list was hacked and they received a message as a result.

Fans said the email read:

"We know who you are. Tonight we will know your faces. The identity of attendees will be released to the public on a list of known neo-Nazi sympathizers."

Laverne Cox speaks at counter-event

Yiannopoulos wasn't the only speaker on the CU campus Wednesday night.

Laverne Cox spoke to a crowd as well.

The transgender woman is known for her work on the show "Orange is the New Black."

Organizers invited her to CU to provide an alternative event for students.

There were no incidents reported at her event.