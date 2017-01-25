Sol Mexican Cocina brucnch

It’s inspired by Baja California offering upscale Mexican dining with authentic flavors and vibrant spices...and it's quickly become a Cherry Creek favorite. They serve everything from brunch, lunch and dinner. Check out what makes this place so unique in this week’s delicious version of Paula’s Picks. Sol Mexican Cocina is in Cherry Creek North, on the corner of 2nd and Columbine. Check out their new brunch menu available weekends 11 AM - 3 PM... And Make Sure You Book A Dinner Reservation For Restaurant Week... February 25th through March 5th. Call 303-953-2208...Or go to their website solcocina.com.
