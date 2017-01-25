Season Totals so far: How Colorado stacks up to California

COLORADO – The Pineapple Express has concluded, for now. It’s a good time to add up the snow totals and compare.

January was a record snow month for the Sierra Mountain Range of California including the Tahoe ski areas and Mammoth Mountain ski area. Mammoth recorded their snowiest January in recorded history with over 20 Feet. They are reporting a remarkable 300″ summit base. The question is, how high will the final season totals go?

In Colorado, the same snowstorms delivered 11 feet of snow to Crested Butte in January. Wolf Creek tallied over 13 feet.

In Utah, Snowbird is reporting about 12 feet of snow in January.

The moral of the story? The jet stream is treating Utah and Colorado similarly to California. It’s orientation has favored a direct moisture transport from west to east.

The pattern turns much drier over the next seven days as a large dome of high pressure takes up residence.