Report: Denver could get a luxury Trump hotel

Denver could be getting a Trump hotel.

That’s according to a report from Bloomberg that says President Trump’s hotel-management company is looking to triple its number of cities.

The company which manages eight namesake hotels in the U.S., some owned by the Trump family, is reportedly considering opening luxury hotels in Denver, Dallas, San Francisco and Seattle.

“There are 26 major metropolitan areas in the U.S., and we’re in five,” Trump Hotels CEO Eric Danziger said Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. “I don’t see any reason that we couldn’t be in all of them eventually.”

Luxury hotels would only be in major cities while the company’s new lower cost hotels would be branded as Scion hotels in smaller cities.

The expansion plan could spark legal and ethical questions because the company “has the potential to benefit from Trump’s actions and profile as president,” Bloomberg states.

Many called for Trump to divest his holdings entirely. Instead, he turned over management of his company to two of his sons.