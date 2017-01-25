× Pineapple Express and Plentiful Snow Forecast To Settle Down

Over the last few weeks you may have heard the term ‘Pineapple Express’ used a few times in reference to the pounding of snow the mountains from California to Colorado have received. The term is used to describe an atmospheric pattern which delivers a river of Pacific moisture to the western United States.

The term was coined due to the proximity of the moisture’s origin to the Hawaiian Islands. Essentially the jet stream flow picks up this moisture near the island state and transports it directly to the Pacific Coast where it feeds storms the necessary fuel to deliver the type of rain and snow totals we’ve witnessed at times since the beginning of December.

Let’s take a look at the Colorado snowpack summary graph from the Natural Resources Conservation Service to get a good gauge of when the Pineapple Express was most prolific across the state.

In the graph above the dark navy blue line represents the snowpack for this current snow season. The thin, light red line represents the average snowpack with the rest of the colors representing snowpack from the past few years.

We all remember how slow of a start we had to the snow season. Most of November was fairly dry causing some to worry about how the rest of the season would pan out. Luckily for snow lovers, and ski resorts it wouldn’t be much longer before the Pineapple Express would come to the rescue.

The first blast of snow arrived in early December and would last for nearly two weeks before finally settling down around Christmas (circle number 1). After a short lull period which lasted through the first few days of the new year, the snow began to dump once again (circle number 2).

You may remember this second stretch. It was the string of days in which so much snow fell, some ski resorts had to close. In fact, Crested Butte picked up 43” of fresh snow over a 4 day period during the first week of January, and another 55” over a 5 day span during the second week of January.

Snowfall totals have been quite healthy so far this year across the entire state. So far, snowfall statewide this season is 161% compared to average.

Looking ahead, weather models are starting to hint at a break in the action. The Pineapple Express river of moisture has been cut off and a large area of high pressure is expected to settle over the western half of the country.

This will settle the skies, and bring an end to the healthy string of impressive snow totals. However, with that being said, as bluebird conditions return to the high country, we are looking ahead at a wonderful set of days and great travel conditions to head up to the resorts and enjoy some of that lovely snow.