Mary Tyler Moore was more than just a talented actress, comedian and producer. She was also a passionate advocate for children, animals, civil rights and physical and mental health.

Moore supported the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The Rosie O’Donnell All Kids Foundation, the ASPCA, Actors and Others for Animals and co-founded Broadway Barks with fellow actress Bernadette Peters.

According to Look to the Stars, Moore also supported the following groups: