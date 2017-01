Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTENNIAL, Colo. -- There has been a partial collapse at a 5-story parking garage being built in Centennial, South Metro Fire Rescue reported at about 3 p.m.

The garage is still under construction and is located at 9151 E. Panorama Dr.

Fortunately, all workers have been accounted for and no one was hurt.

Dry Creek closed between Yosemite and Chester, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff.

