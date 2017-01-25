HP expands recall to more than 100,000 batteries for possible overheating

PALO ALTO, Calif. — Hewlett-Packard has recalled more than 100,000 lithium-ion batteries used in its notebook computers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice.

The recall is in addition to the 41,000 HP batteries that were recalled in June.

The CPSC said a possible overheating of the batteries could cause “fire and burn hazards.”

Affected devices include HP, Compaq, HP ProBook, HP Envy, Compaq Presario and HP Pavilion laptops purchased from March 2013 to October 2016. The batteries, which were sold separately, cost $50 to $90.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled batteries, remove them from the notebook computers and contact HP for a free replacement battery,” the notice said.

Customers should only use the notebooks by plugging them into AC adapters until a new battery is obtained.

The problem affected less than 1 percent of the HP laptops sold during the time frame, an HP spokeswoman said.

For more information, call 888-202-4320 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. MST Monday through Friday or visit HP’s website and click online “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.