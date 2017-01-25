How to watch 3 seasons of ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ for free online

A scene from the final episode of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Photo: CBS Television

“The Mary Tyler Moore Show” is one of the most iconic television shows of all time, winning three consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The show ran from 1970-77, but continues to be popular to this day.

The first three seasons of “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” are available to watch online for free from Yahoo View.

Mary Richards – the role played by Moore – was a single woman in her 30’s focused on her career, a rarity for television in that era.

The show launched three spin-offs and is a staple in reruns, serving as inspiration for many other programs.