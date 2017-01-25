Aluminum beer cans created in our great state: History Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado is home to perhaps the largest concentration of beer buffs in the world! Maybe the best known is our state leader: Governor John Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper made beer before beginning his political career. Colorado produces some of the tastiest and biggest names in beer, including Coors.

On January 22, 1959, the Coors company, based out of Golden, Colorado produced the first ever aluminum beer can.

While tin cans had been used starting as early as the 1930s, Coors figured out that aluminum was better because of its ability to efficiently chill faster.

The company decorated its cans with an iconic image of Wilson peak, located here in the Rocky Mountains. Wilson Peak is situated close to Telluride in San Miguel County.

