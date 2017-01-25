DU students create ride-sharing app for like-minded adventurers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- They say necessity is the mother of invention. Some University of Denver students can certainly attest to that.

Last year, they needed a ride to the mountains. But they didn't have a car.

So they created a new app to get them there.

It's a place to get away, to feel free and commune with nature.

That is, if you can get there.

"That was the genesis of the idea for the app," said app co-creator and DU sophomore, Meredith Gee.

Wanderlift is a new ride-sharing app.

A group of four DU students, who had nothing more than their longboards to get around, created it.

"Going on these adventures is fun. But not having that ability is limiting," DU sophomore Sam Schooler, and another app co-creator said.

People who need a lift to and from the mountains can now use the app to request a ride.

"I am posting a request right now to Keystone," Schooler said, as he showed haw the app works. "I want to get picked up January 27th and leave in the evening from Keystone. I want to pay $20 for one seat."

You can also sign up to drive and post your own trips or find someone looking for a ride.

"This one is going from DU to Vail. It's $15 and 2 seats. She has a description of when she's leaving and when she's coming back," Schooler said.

"They are not exactly making a profit. They can make a small amount. But it's mostly offset cost going skiing," he said.

But it's certainly much more affordable than other ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft.

And the app isn't just for skiers and boarders. It's for any outdoor adventurer, like taking a hike or attending a concert at Red Rocks.

And down the road, the group hopes Wanderlift can lift everyone's mood in the mountains, by reducing the hours-long wintry gridlock.

"And if we could get a lot of people using it, we would really start helping with traffic. We're a long way from that. But it's a start," Gee said.

Right now, the app is available for people in downtown Denver, DU and CU Boulder.

You can download it for free from Wanderlift’s website or the Apple store.

And it will be available for Android phones in a few days.