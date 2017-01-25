Denver woman who recently moved to Los Angeles reported missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A 28-year-old woman who recently moved from Denver to Los Angeles was reported missing over the weekend.

Family, friends and police are searching for Laura Lynne Stacy, who was last seen leaving her Hollywood Hills apartment on Sunday.

An abandoned vehicle found Tuesday matches the description of the one belonging to Stacy, KTLA reported. Officials are working to confirm it's her vehicle, but the Colorado license plate on the back confirmed it matched Stacy's car.

Stacy's phone was found Monday morning in a a puddle of water about 30 miles away at Golden Valley Park in Santa Clarita.

Stacy is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes.

Stacy’s parents, Steve and Marcy Stacy, arrived in Southern California shortly after her disappearance to help search for their daughter.

"She's usually in contact with someone in our family either her sister, her brother or ourselves," Steve Stacy told KTLA.