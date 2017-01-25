× Controversial Nebraska lawmaker resigns after tweet about Women’s March

A controversial lawmaker in Nebraska has stepped down, the Omaha World Herald reported Wednesday.

Most recently, Republican Nebraska State Senator Bill Kintner was criticized for retweeting a message that implied women participating in Saturday’s march in Washington were not attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.

According to nymag.com, the tweet by conservative radio host Larry Elder featured a picture of three women holding signs referring to Donald Trump’s comments about grabbing women, with the comment “Ladies, I think you’re safe.”

Kintner later deleted the retweet.

“By retweeting a message, I was not implying support for putting women in fear of their personal safety,” Kintner said in a statement. “I took down the retweet as soon as I became aware that it was being misconstrued.”

Kintner was facing calls to resign and expulsion from the Legislature after using a state computer to trade explicit messages and videos with a woman he met on Facebook, the World Herald reported.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Kintner said the woman threatened to post a video on YouTube and share it with his Facebook friends if he didn’t pay $4,500.

Kintner contacted the State Patrol that day and said he’d fallen victim to a scam, according to the paper.

Kintner was fined $1,000 fine for misuse of state property.

He refused to resign, but said he apologized to his wife and God, the Journal Star reported.

Kintner’s resignation came less than an hour before lawmakers set to consider his expulsion.