Coloradans react to Trump’s executive order on immigration

DENVER — The impact of President Trump’s executive orders are being felt across Colorado — with many cities wondering what is next?

The President’s executive orders regarding immigration include these directives:

Build a wall

Increase the number of federal deportation agents

Cut funding for sanctuary cities

“Everyday I wake up with the fear that deportation is going to catch me and my family,” said Ana Rodriquez, an undocumented immigrant living in Colorado.

Rodriquez fears Trump’s order will result in a lack of trust with the law enforcement community.

“A lot of community members are worried that all of a sudden they will be targets of deportation, they are worried about not being able to trust law enforcement and sheriffs,” Rodriquez said.

People for and against the plan spoke out on our Facebook page.

“I think it is great,” Dan Allen wrote.

Others questioned whether building a wall would be effective.

Another question is will Denver lose federal funding?

One of President Trump’s executive orders is to cut funding to sanctuary cities — places where law enforcement doesn’t readily cooperate with federal immigration agents.

Mayor Hancock during an afternoon press conference Wednesday suggested Denver is not technically a sanctuary city.

“Denver does not have a policy of non-cooperation with immigration enforcement and we have always complied with immigration laws,” Hancock said.

Mayor Hancock released the following statement Wednesday:

“Denver, and cities across the country, have continually looked to and asked for Washington to act on comprehensive immigration reform. Unfortunately, that’s not what we saw today. Instead, communities and families will now be penalized for the Federal Government’s failure to act. The Executive Orders signed today put our economic security as a nation at risk, and I am deeply disappointed.

“We are a proud nation of immigrants and Denver’s number one priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of everyone who lives in our city. That is why we will not support taking unlawful or unconstitutional actions on behalf of our federal law enforcement, while continuing to comply with federal immigration laws.

“We have a history of being a city of opportunity for everyone, and we have every intention to maintain our character. This is about what is best for the residents of Denver, and I will remain steadfast in doing everything I can to protect our people – immigrants or not – and protect their rights.”

In November, the Denver Police Department released this statement which left many believing Denver is a sanctuary city. “Immigration enforcement is handled at the federal level – not by local law enforcement. The Denver Police Department has not participated in those enforcement efforts in the past and will not be involved in the future,” police officials said at the time.

Denver received $175 million in federal funds in 2015.