Body found in car in canal near Hudson

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a car that had crashed in a canal near Hudson the Colorado State Patrol said.

Trooper Nate Reid said they received a call about a car flipped over along Colorado Highway 52 just west of Hudson. He said the car was a green Volkswagen Jetta.

He did not have any information about the identity of the man who was found inside the car. There was no information available about when the crash might’ve happened.