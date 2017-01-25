Blue Star Connection provides gives gift of music to young cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Blue Star Connection is a charitable organization that provides access to musical instruments for children and young adults with cancer and other serious challenges. The group gives away musical instruments across metro Denver and around the country.



The group also provides music therapy departments with instruments.

There is a fund raising event at The Tivoli in downtown Denver on February 11. It features Tommy Castro & The Pain Killers, special guest Kate Moss, Austin Young Band among others.

You can find out more about how to help by visiting the Blue Star Connection's website or Facebook page.