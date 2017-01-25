6-foot-tall Big Bird stolen from Fort Collins; police suspect ‘fowl’ play

FORT COLLINGS, Colo. — A life-sized Big Bird was stolen from a business in Fort Collins, and police are asking for your help “quacking the case.”

“Can you tell us how to get (how to get) to the suspect’s street?” the Fort Collins Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The 6-foot-tall Big Bird was taken from a private business located at 324 Walnut Street over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

“Needless to say, it really ruffled some feathers,” police stated. “Fowl play is suspected.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the stolen item’s current location should contact Officer Hahn at 970-221-6555.