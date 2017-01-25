2 men charged for robbing Denver steakhouse, diners

DENVER — Two men accused of being armed, and robbing a steakhouse and its diners have been charged, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Lawrence Evans, 26, and Jamal Bullock, 30, have been charged with six counts of second-degree kidnapping, six counts of aggravated robbery, eight counts of criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery and eight counts of second-degree kidnapping.

The district attorney’s office said that on Jan. 13, Bullock, Evans and a third person entered La Frontera Steak House (4745 N. Federal Blvd.) and robbed the restaurant and diners of money.

Evans and Bullock were captured by Denver police officers as they were leaving the restaurant and tried to get rid of the money.

Evans and Bullock were charged Friday and had a second advisement on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing for both has been set for Feb. 13.

Bond has been set at $100,000 for each defendant.