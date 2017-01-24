Westbound U.S. 36 closed after several vehicles crash in Boulder

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Westbound U.S. 36 was closed on Tuesday morning after several vehicles encountered slick conditions and were involved in crashes, the Colorado State Patrol said.

A 12-car pileup was reported about 10:30 a.m. on U.S. 36 near the Foothills Parkway exit, though first responders could not at first determine if it was one crash or multiple crashes.

U.S. 36 was closed from the McCalsin Boulevard on-ramp in Louisville to the Foothills Parkway exit in Boulder as crews investigated and worked to clear the vehicles.

It’s not known if there were any injuries.

The Colorado Department of Transportation did not give an estimate for when the highway into Boulder would reopen.