Trump reiterates false claim that millions of illegal ballots cost him popular vote

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump reiterated an unsubstantiated claim that 3 million to 5 million illegal votes cost him the popular vote during a meeting with congressional leaders on Monday.

The meeting with the top eight House and Senate leaders from both parties was mostly social.

Trump won the Electoral College, but his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, won the popular vote in November by nearly 2.9 million votes.

The president has previously made this claim in November.

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

It would have been much easier for me to win the so-called popular vote than the Electoral College in that I would only campaign in 3 or 4– — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

states instead of the 15 states that I visited. I would have won even more easily and convincingly (but smaller states are forgotten)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

There has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud, and at the time, many speculated Trump was referencing a series of fake stories on conspiracy websites that said he actually beat Clinton in the popular vote count.

Several studies have found no evidence to back Trump’s claim.