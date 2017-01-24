The Urban Farm at Stapleton recovering from dog attacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Urban Farm at Stapleton Executive Director Mike Nicks has never seen anything like it. "It was very shocking. It was hard to see that many animals dead like that."

On Saturday night, two dogs attacked and killed goats, sheep and rabbits at the farm.

A total of 12 animals at a cost of over $4,000 were lost.

Denver Police and Denver Animal Control investigators have concluded that the two dogs, both lab mixes, were solely responsible for the unprovoked attacks.

Now, after the initial shock, the farm is in rebuild mode. "We plan to re-do the fences and make it more secure."

Total cost for materials is around $2,000.

FOX31 Problem Solvers want to help, and we're putting out a call to action. "We do need money and we do need help," said Nicks.

A lot of things grow on trees, but money is not one of them.

The Urban Farm at Stapleton would be more than grateful for any monetary help to keep the animals safe and sound. "Their kindness and their generosity would be greatly appreciated by the animals," Nicks said.