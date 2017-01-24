Take the Stairs Tuesdays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We all know that the workday and family life can fill up with daily schedules, but you can fit exercise into your day! Today is "Take the Stairs Tuesday" a weekly reminder to our viewers to get heart healthy. As part of "2 Your Health" on Colorado's Own Channel 2 we will be giving viewers weekly tips on how to achieve healthy habits. The American Heart Association joined Colorado's Best to offer some ideas. For more information, visit The American Heart Association's website. heart.org... and click on healthy living