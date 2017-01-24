Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a new trend out there, working out at a restaurant then staying for a meal and drinks. CorePower Yoga is jumping on this bandwagon for sure. They just did a Silent Disco Yoga class at the Viewhouse Eatery in Denver. They used glow in the dark headphones to hear the music and the teacher on the rooftop of the restaurant. Two hundred participants paid $12 for the class, dinner and a wine special from Infinite Monkey. The next events happen on February 7th and March 7th. For more information go to Viewhouse.com/event/winter-glow.flow