Ronda Rousey applies for concealed carry permit 

We haven’t seen much of Ronda Rousey since her big loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but she was recently spotted at a Las Vegas gun store, where she applied for a concealed carry permit, TMZ reports.

Rousey and her boyfriend, Travis Browne, were seen at The Range 702 gun store on Sunday and witnesses said she took a special course required to get a concealed carry permit.

Rousey reportedly did some shooting at the range — which is also required for the test — using a blue Glock 43 9mm pistol.

It usually takes around 90 days after applying to get the permit in the mail.