Outsiders WGN America-Interview with Gillian Alexy & Francie Swift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

From the big screen to the small screen. We do have to talk about a great TV Series. Season two premieres tonight. The series "Outsiders" on WGN America. Season two premieres night and if you've haven't caught this show yet, get ready for bingworthy TV. All about backwoods family clans that live in the mountains of rural Kentucky. Their isolated way of life collides with the townsfolk, and the big industry that wants to mine the mountain.

http://www.wgnamerica.com/