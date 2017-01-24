No punishment for Denver police officers in 2015 shooting death of teenager

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Denver Police Department on Monday cleared two officers involved in the 2015 shooting death of a teenage girl.

The department ruled the officers used appropriate force when they opened fire on a vehicle and killed 17-year-old Jessica Hernandez, saying they "used appropriate force in compliance with the departmental policies and procedures that existed at the time of the incident."

Hernandez was killed in an alley near East 25th Avenue and Niagara Street in January 2015. Investigators said she was driving a stolen vehicle and drove at the officers.

That's when two of them opened fire, killing the 17-year-old. Four people in the vehicle with Hernandez were not hurt, but one suffered a broken leg when the vehicle pinned him against a building.

The officers who shot Hernandez, Daniel Greene and Gabriel Jordan, were placed on administrative leave immediately after the shooting.

In June 2015, the Denver District Attorney's Office declined to press charges against the officers.

After reviewing the case, Denver police has since rewritten its policy on the use of force. Officers are no longer allowed to shoot at moving vehicles.

The Hernandez family issued a statement saying it hopes the policy change will prevent further situations such as the death of Hernandez and other members of the Denver community.

RELATED: Denver Police Department decision letter

RELATED: Hernandez family statement

And they will continue to work with the community to bring about positive change to ensure Hernandez did not die in vain.

The case had been reviewed by the Denver District Attorney's Office, the Denver Police Department internal affairs bureau and the Office of the Independent Monitor as well as the U.S. Department of Justice.