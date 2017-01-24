Nebraska couple announces baby’s gender with explosion, dad faces possible jail time

LINCOLN, Neb. – There are many ways for a couple to announce the gender of their child to family and friends, but one Nebraska couple went too far.

Ashley and Jon Sterkel announced their first child will be a boy with a bang – literally. And now Jon Sterkel has been issued a ticket and faces possible jail time.

The Omaha World Herald reports that the 26-year-old father to be has set off explosions on his land before without issue.

Over the weekend Sterkel used an exploding target and blue chalk powder to announce to friends on Facebook they’re having a boy.

However, some residents in the nearby town of Scottsbluff, Neb. Thought a “house had exploded or a car had blown an engine,” the paper reports.

Sterkel issued an apology to the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office.

“I would like to apologize for all of the confusion,” he wrote, according to the paper. “This was just our way of announcing what gender our baby was.”

The sheriff’s office issued a ticket to Jon Sterkel for setting off an explosive without a permit. It’s a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

There were no injuries and no property was damaged. The couple’s baby boy is due in June.