WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A mountain lion was spotted near Prospect Park in Wheat Ridge at about 11 a.m., police warned.

Prospect Park is located at West 44th Avenue and Robb Street.

If you encounter a mountain lion, police say you should stay calm, raise your arms above your head, speak loudly and back away. Then call 911 to report it.