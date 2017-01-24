From preserving memories of your child as a baby...to remembering a loved one who passed away. Memory bears are a very special keepsake that celebrate life, love and family. Our crafty mom Corrine Kurtz makes them and is here to tell us why they've become so popular.
Memory Bears
-
Denver Zoo’s 31-year-old Asiatic black bear, Tenzing, dies
-
Bear that attacked hunter will be euthanized when captured
-
Bear attracts attention to Longmont farm
-
Sanctuary where viral video of polar bear petting dog was filmed reports sad news
-
Hunter who fought off black bear escaped with only scratches
-
-
Boulder City Council votes to relax bear ordinance
-
Pedals the walking bear reportedly killed by bowhunter in New Jersey
-
Montana man posts graphic video showing aftermath of grizzly bear attack
-
Dementia rates fall in U.S.
-
Photo Gallery: Exploring ‘Magic Town’
-
-
Russian couple has 300-pound grizzly bear in their wedding
-
Chicago-area students sickened by marijuana-laced gummy bears
-
Colorado Parks and Wildlife approves plan to allow killing of bears, mountain lions