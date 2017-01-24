McDonald’s giving away Big Mac ‘special sauce’

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac “special sauce.”
It will be available starting Thursday at some locations around the country according to a Twitter post from McDonald’s.
This comes as the chain launches a “junior” Mac and a “grand” Mac sandwich for a limited time.
A company memo passed among restaurant operators in 2016 said that only one in five millennials have tried a Big Mac, USA Today reported.
Lots of people think the special sauce is Thousand Island dressing.
A spokeswoman for the company said no, the sauce is unique to McDonald’s. It’s made with a classic combination of ingredients.
She didn’t elaborate any further on the recipe.