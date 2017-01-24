Watch live: Channel 2 News at 4 p.m.

McDonald’s giving away Big Mac ‘special sauce’

Posted 3:19 pm, January 24, 2017, by , Updated at 03:23PM, January 24, 2017

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac “special sauce.”

It will be available starting Thursday at some locations around the country according to a Twitter post from McDonald’s.

This comes as the chain launches a “junior” Mac and a “grand” Mac sandwich for a limited time.

A company memo passed among restaurant operators in 2016 said that only one in five millennials have tried a Big Mac, USA Today reported.

Lots of people think the special sauce is Thousand Island dressing.

A spokeswoman for the company said no, the sauce is unique to McDonald’s. It’s made with a classic combination of ingredients.

She didn’t elaborate any further on the recipe.

 