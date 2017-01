DENVER — One person was stabbed in the neck after an altercation outside a bar early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The incident happened about 1:45 a.m. at Sancho’s Broken Arrow at 741 E. Colfax Ave., near North Clarkson Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. He was described as a black male who was wearing a camouflage jacket.