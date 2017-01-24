× Man gets life plus 84 years in marijuana robbery murder case

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A judge sent a man to prison for life plus 84 years for killing another man for his marijuana plants. Zakaria Hussein Ali, 27, received the maximum sentence the law allows.

He was found guilty in November 2016 of robbing an Aurora man of his marijuana plants and leaving him to bleed to death in his home. Ali was sentenced January 18.

“The jury convicted him of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree felony murder; second-degree assault causing serious bodily injury; aggravated robbery; conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and being an accessory to a crime in the Oct. 13, 2012 death of Carlos Muse, 38,” a statement from the 18th Judicial District said.

Ali was on parole when he traveled to Colorado with four codefendants to obtain marijuana to sell in Minnesota.

Ali threatened to shoot Muse if he didn’t provide the quantity of marijuana demanded. Muse wasn’t able to provide the marijuana and he was shot in the femoral artery, bound at his wrists and ankles and left to bleed to death on the floor of his home. The defendants pulled up the plants from the marijuana grow in the basement.