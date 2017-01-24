Lawmaker wants to remove controversial word from Colorado statutes

One Colorado lawmaker is pushing to update “insensitive or outdated terminology” in statutes that refer to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities or physical disabilities.

The big one is sometimes referred to as the R-word.

Rep. Steve Lebsock (D-34) is sponsoring House Bill 17-1046.

It would make the following changes:

‘Mentally retarded’, ‘mentally deficient person’, and ‘mental deficiency’ or ‘mentally deficient’ would be replaced with ‘a person with an intellectual and developmental disability’;

‘Mental defect’ would be updated to ‘mental illness’; and

‘Physical defect’ would be replaced with ‘physical disability.’

The bill will be considered by the Public Health Care & Human Services committee.